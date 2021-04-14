Duteau Creek storage reservoirs are well below where they should be

Water levels in the Duteau Creek storage reservoirs - Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly - are well below normal, but upcoming variables could change the water levels heading into spring and summer.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) monitors the water levels in its reservoirs year-round and early spring is often of particular interest to the water utility as current and forecasted conditions help predict summer water supplies.

According to the GVW, the local snowpack is close to normal, but March was relatively dry. Reservoir levels are typically lower just before the spring snowmelt, so staff are actively managing reservoir water outflows, as infrastructure allows, to maintain as much water in storage as possible while preserving stream flows for ecosystem needs.

Snowpack is one factor that plays a role in filling reservoirs during spring and early summer, while forecasted spring rains is another indicator.

Maintaining stored water is also essential this year as long-range precipitation forecasts are not favourable. There is a 40-50 per cent probability of below-normal spring precipitation, which is concerning as June is usually the area's wettest month.

“These are early predictions, and water levels may change, but it is a good opportunity to check irrigation systems and plumbing for leaks ahead of the summer season,” advises the GVW.

