MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the Okanagan is a prime location for Hollywood

Photo: Contributed

Lights, camera ... and lots of action.

The film industry in the Okanagan is booming, and MLA Harwinder Sandhu had words of praise for the Okanagan Film Commission for keeping the cameras rolling.

The Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA appeared virtually in the legislature this week and gave an update on how the movie industry loves the Okanagan.

Sandhu said this is Creative Industries Week and spoke of the “resilience of our BC Film industry in our region and across the province.

“In Vernon, the industry is supported by the Okanagan Film Commission and we are fortunate to have such talent in our region.”

Sandhu said even with a shutdown of the industry last year because of the COVID outbreak, “local production crews did not sit still” as Okanagan film crews worked with guilds, production companies, industry associations and the government on a safe restart plan.

“Because of this work we were one of the first jurisdictions to restart productions, and more importantly, we’re one of safest locations to film in North America,” Sandhu said.

“The result is, B.C. has had record-breaking production since reopening.”

Sandhu said BC hit an all-time high of 60 productions underway in one time last fall.

Two examples of the productions in Vernon last year by Vancouver’s Reel One Entertainment were Under a Lover’s Moon and Love on the Wine.

Earlier this year, Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland told Castanet 2020 was a stellar year and there is a lot of buzz for 2021.

“Not only are we already starting up production, but a lot of good projects are already lined up and coming. Hollywood is scouting here, bigger production companies are setting up in the Okanagan, and major studios are looking,” he said.

“We have a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) with Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will be bringing significant production activity into the middle of the year.”

Enderby's own Rick Dugdale – who has used the North Okanagan for his movies in the past – is working on several projects said Summerland.

Dugdale recently released Recon, which has been met with good reviews. Parts of the movie were filmed in the Vernon area.