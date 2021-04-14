Concerns about river floaters in Enderby being looked at

Photo: Contributed

With summer approaching, Enderby is bracing for the annual influx of river floaters.

Every year, hundreds of people flock to the North Okanagan community to float down the Shuswap River on everything from inner tubes to air mattresses.

And every year, area residents complain about people parking on the side of the road next to the river, the numerous cases of trespassing and the mounds of garbage that are left behind.

While those are a concern, regional district Area F Director Denis Delisle said the river can also be dangerous and it is a matter of when, not if, someone is seriously hurt or killed.

The river as it flows through Enderby is a gentle current, but farther up stream Delisle said there are rapids, log jams and other hazards that could prove deadly.

“What we are looking at right now is some signage to warn people and make them aware of the dangers,” said Delisle. “It's not as simple as just floating down the river and everything is going to go alright, which it often does, but there are some very dangerous spots on this river.”

Delisle said he even knows of websites telling people where to launch that can be “really dangerous.

“It would be dangerous for someone in a kayak if they didn't know what they were doing,” said Delisle, adding Kingfisher has become a popular launching point but there narrows and rapids between that point at the city.

“There are some really rough rapids with rocks on either side. A tuber could be totally scrapped and battered.”

Delisle said there are also concerns about tubers launching too far up the river without realizing it could take several hours to reach Enderby, leaving them cold and possibly stranded along the way.

Signage indicating the dangers of the area are being looked at.

On parts of the river Delisle said “there are enough dangers there that people shouldn't be tubing. Last year there was a lot of people doing it, the road was plugged up. We have been so blessed with near misses, but it is not a matter of if, but a matter of when before someone is seriously hurt or worse.”

Delisle said there have been numerous instances of people who live along the river helping tubers in distress.