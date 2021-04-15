Restaurant in Vernon served confrontation between employee and customers

Photo: Fresh Lemongrass Vietnamese Restaurant

A restaurant in Vernon was served a confrontation between an employee and two customers.

Two customers, male and female, allegedly went into Fresh Lemongrass around 3 p.m. on April 7 to pick up their order. After leaving with their order, they returned and asked for a bowl for their food rather than takeout containers.

An employee at Fresh Lemongrass Vietnamese Restaurant told the couple they don’t provide takeout bowls.

The couple allegedly became angry because they were not given their preferred bowls for their food and then wanted to eat inside.

Witness, Jessica Wong, was waiting in line and watched the situation unfold.

“The couple asked, ‘could we eat in?’ and the guy gently said ‘no, sorry, BC health orders we can’t have you here,’ and it quickly escalated through there,” said Wong.

Wong said that the irate customers berated the staff, “does he expect us to eat at a park like homeless people?"

Wong says the couple were making racist comments towards the employee's accent and “deliberately tripping him up on that.”

The employee offered extra containers for the customers but they were still not happy.

Wong described the couple’s actions as, “truly disgusting behaviour.”

The couple allegedly swore and yelled at the employee multiple times over the lack of a to-go bowl.

The employee tells Castanet they apologized to the couple and even offered a refund.

“The guys came up to me and yelled ‘you have a sh***y business and you’re going to lose the business,” said the worker. “The girl said ‘you don't respect customers, don’t tell me there’s nothing you can do.”

The employee says they asked the customer to stop swearing at him, multiple times, but the abuse continued.

The customer left a one-star review for the restaurant on Google under the name "Sabrina."

“Due to covid restrictions we had planned to eat lunch at a park. When we realized there was no bowl provided, we turned back and explained this to the two restaurant workers. Instead of apologizing, they told us this was our fault.”

Wong, meanwhile, left her own five-star review for the restaurant after the incident.

"Well done Fresh Lemongrass for your delicious food, and handling the worst of customers with the utmost dignity," Wong's review said "Should you be 'visiting' our town, please treat all our people with the kindness and respect they deserve. Mr and Mrs Karen, you missed out on some very good food."