Familiar faces fill Kal Tire stands in support of Vernon Vipers

Familiar faces are filling the stands at Kal Tire Place in support of the BCHL's Vernon Vipers.

This year, for the first time, the team put out cardboard cutouts with pictures of friends, family, and pets to liven up games where fans are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Even Bernie Sanders makes an appearance.

Vernon’s Castanet news team also sponsored six cutouts in the stands to cheer on the Vipers.

Executive vice-president Todd Miller says the public has responded well to the promotion, and the players are given "a sense of home" with the cutouts there, as has been seen in many major league sports.

"More than anything for a lot of these kids, these cardboard cutouts are family members and people from back home," said Miller.

"There’s not too many local players on this team, so, for them to look up and see a familiar face during warmup, I'm sure it has put a smile on their face."

The season is two weeks in as the team hosts pod play in Vernon.

Miller says players and management are adjusting to restrictions and making sure everyone follows protocol. Everyone is, now, doing well with it all, he adds.

"We’re trying to take all the protocols necessary to make sure we keep everybody safe," he said.