Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu co-hosts virtual Vaisakhi celebration

Photo: Contributed MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Happy Vaisakhi, everyone.

One of the biggest events on the Sikh calendar, Vaisakhi marks the beginning of the Hindu solar new year and the month of Vaisakha.

It is also a spring harvest festival for many Indians. The devout bathe in sacred rivers, such as the Ganges, visit temples, and take part in festivities.

Vaisakhi also marks major events in the history of Sikhism, such as the coronation of Guru Gobind Singh and the historic formation of the Khalsa, or followers of the Sikh faith.

Vernon-Monashee Harwinder Sandhu marked the occasion virtually, as co-host of the Premier's Vaisakhi Celebration, with colleague Aman Singh.

“Virtually joined by people from across the province, we came together to celebrate the values at the core of the Sikh community, which are more important than ever right now: compassion, generosity, selflessness, service to all, equality, protecting the less-fortunate and suppressed,” Sandhu wrote on her Facebook page.