Vernon man charged with manslaughter; bail decision to come April 26

Photo: Google Street View

The accused in a 2018 Vernon death will have to wait a little longer for a decision on whether he will be granted bail.

Shaun Ross Wiebe's bail hearing was adjourned in March to April 14.

However, a decision will not come until April 26, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Wiebe is charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of 37-year-old Heather Barker.

He remains in custody.

Barker was found, unresponsive, in her home in the Rise neighbourhood on March 15, 2018, with life-threatening injuries. She died later that day in hospital.

Records from the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia show Wiebe had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance abuse problem.

He formerly operated Wiebe's Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon.