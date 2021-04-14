Vernon man's child porn sentence waits on report

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon man facing child porn charges has had his court case adjourned, pending a pre-sentence report.

Jeffrey Howard Goldenthal faced charges of importing or distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Feb. 18.

Now, his sentencing has been adjourned to April 28 to receive the pre-sentence report, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

The alleged crimes are said to have happened in April 2019.

Goldenthal previously served two months in jail for possessing child porn, in 2015.

He was to have stood trial in August.