Prescribed burn planned for Friday postponed, says City of Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

Shortly after issuing notice of a prescribed burn in the Foothills area of Vernon on Friday, the City of Vernon says the work has been postponed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the burn will not be taking place this week ... these types of projects require many specific conditions to be met and plans can change quickly," says Fire Chief David Lind.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the city will continue working on plans for this project and will provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

Residents of Vernon's Foothills area may see smoke from a prescribed burn on a 10-hectare parcel of city-owned land on Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is advising residents that wildland fuel management work is scheduled to take place in the Foothills this week to reduce wildfire risk.

The work will be conducted by a qualified contractor and will only take place if weather and fuel conditions are appropriate, the City of Vernon says.

“We started the Foothills fuel management project in 2019,” says Fire Chief David Lind. “First, we cleaned up the site by removing debris and thinning out the trees and vegetation.”

“In July 2020, small pile burning was conducted to deal with some of the woody fibre that had been generated from the thinning of overgrown areas, and now it’s time to conduct a prescribed burn to manage fine fuels and return to the area to a more natural state,” he added.

The contractors will monitor the fire at all times, and firefighters will be on site regularly, remaining in close contact.

Only one day of burn activity is expected, followed by two days of patrolling for hot spots, however, the schedule may be adjusted due to weather and site conditions.

Residents in the Foothills area are advised to keep their windows closed. The fire will be extinguished before the contractor leaves the site.