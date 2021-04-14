Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre set to reopen this weekend

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre opens for the season on Saturday.

Given current COVID restrictions, the nature centre won't be welcoming guests with an opening day event as in previous years.

But, guests can take part in a guided walk at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. for $5 per person.

There will be free seedlings available to the first 50 guests, courtesy of PRT-Coldstream. There will also be a complimentary take-away craft project for kids, and the chance to win a nature-themed gift basket for all guests who visit during the month of April.

A new gift shopping display will be available, featuring locally sourced items.

Two-year memberships are available to purchase at a reduced price until April 17.

“The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is a place where people from the North Okanagan can come with family, unplug from your phone, leave the city behind and experience the beauty and awe of the natural world from one of the best views in Vernon,” says centre manager Cheryl Hood.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Interpretive Centre will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. COVID protocols will be in effect.