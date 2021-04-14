Vernon RCMP seeking rightful owner of seized paddleboards

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are appealing to the public to find the owner of two stand-up paddleboards that were seized by police.

Officers recovered the boards on March 19 while investigating a report of suspicious activity made by a member of the public.

The location and circumstances in which the boards were found indicate they were likely stolen, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Police hare hoping to identify an owner so the paddleboards can be returned.

If you believe you can prove ownership of the paddleboards, contact Const. Fletcher at 250-545-7171.