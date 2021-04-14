Vernon and area businesses respond to SilverStar's Play it Forward challenge

Photo: Contributed

SilverStar Mountain Resort issued the challenge – and area businesses responded.

In February, the North Okanagan ski hill challenged businesses to donate to its Play it Forward initiative to feed families in need, and according to the Star, the “outcome was truly incredible.”

Since then, SilverStar's Play It Forward fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation North Okanagan, has helped raised more than $42,000 for Filling The Gap, which allows local families, seniors and individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic to have access to fresh groceries and produce.

“The pandemic has really illuminated the gap between those who live comfortably, and those who struggle to provide for their families on an ongoing basis," said Leanne Hammond, executive director with CFNO. "For those who were barely getting by before COVID-19, the situation has created gnawing stress over how to afford healthy groceries along with rent and all the other household bills. Our Fill the Gap Good Food Box and grocery card program has provided relief to so many. The way SilverStar Resort stepped up through the SilverStar Play it Forward fund, and the way the community stepped up to ensure no one goes hungry is truly inspirational.”

After the first push of the Filling the Gap initiative in February, local businesses started reaching out to SilverStar asking how they could be a part of the fundraiser.

"It was humbling and amazing to see so many businesses want to join in on the fundraiser," said resort spokesperson Chantelle Deacon. "We live in a truly incredible community, and because of all these businesses and community members we were able to help hundreds of local families through these challenging times."