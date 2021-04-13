Tribunal dismisses civil claim in wake of alleged Vernon car wash collision

Photo: Contributed

Just who was to blame remains unclear in an unlikely collision inside an automated Vernon car wash.

A small claims suit launched by Jason Meeds against Skogies Enterprises, ICBC and fellow driver June Ferguson was dismissed April 6 by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.

In his claim, Meeds was seeking restitution for damage to his vehicle from a collision on April 22, 2020, in which he alleged Ferguson, who was in front of him in the car wash, applied her brakes and that the car wash malfunctioned, pushing his vehicle into hers.

Meeds claimed $2,046.15 for vehicle repairs.

Both ICBC and Ferguson said the car wash malfunctioned and that Skogies was solely responsible for any vehicle damage. Skogies did not submit a dispute response, however, but in a statement indicated "the damage was caused entirely by Ms. Ferguson braking in the car wash."

Skogies did submit witness statements and photos of the incident to ICBC. Not participating in the tribunal process would ordinarily put the car wash in default and in a position of liability, but tribunal member Chad McCarthy wrote in the decision that Skogies had explained its position adequately.

Meeds alleged that either Ferguson or Skogies, or both, were responsible. ICBC did not insure his vehicle, and claims against the insurer were also dismissed.

The tribunal found the parties did not deny that Meeds’ vehicle contacted something while inside the automatic car wash, which pulls vehicles along a track. A sign at its entrance warns drivers: “Enter At Your Own Risk.”

Meeds admitted that his soapy windshield made it difficult to see, and the ruling noted he did not say whether he saw Ferguson’s brake lights come on.

Ferguson told ICBC that partway through the car wash, “everything stopped.” Shortly after, she said there were three “bangs” from the back of her vehicle like something was running into it.

Ferguson's husband, who was in her vehicle, stated she did not brake and that a car wash roller wrapped around her trailer hitch, stopping the vehicle for a few seconds.

He said he then heard Meeds’ vehicle hit what be believed to be the roller three times, and that there was no contact directly between the two vehicles.

Ferguson's husband found roller material on her trailer hitch when he checked it after exiting the car wash.

In dismissing the claim, the tribunal ruled Meeds had not met the burden of proving that Ferguson applied her brakes in the car wash, or otherwise stopped her vehicle’s forward progress, causing the alleged collision.