Temporary use of fire pits at Polson Park proves to be a flop

Photo: Contributed

A temporary program allowing the use of propane fire pits in Vernon's Polson Park over the winter was a flop.

A city bylaw amendment that allowed their use has now officially ended.

But, a report to council found no reported use of fire pits in the park oval.

The idea was sparked as an idea for people to be able to meet outdoors during the pandemic while socially distanced.

As per council's direction, the temporary use ended on April 5. Signs indicating the use of fire pits have been now removed from the park.

Staff from bylaw, parks and the fire department conducted daily spot checks to monitor public use, and as of April 1, there had been "no reported incidents of fire pit use or complaints regarding fire pit use in the park."

The cost was approximately $2,000 in legal fees (bylaw development) and signage to allow the pilot project.