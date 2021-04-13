13 clowns spread cheer in Armstrong for 13th birthday

Photo: Facebook

There were plenty of red noses and colourful wigs as a cadre of clowns invaded Armstrong, Monday.

Several people posted on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook page about seeing the brightly coloured merry makers in the North Okanagan community.

No need to worry, it wasn't a Pennywise invasion, but rather a birthday celebration.

"If you saw 13 clowns carrying 13 red balloons around Lenwood (Monday) ... it’s my daughter's 13th birthday and we thought it would be funny," Sheila Derbyshire responded. "Sorry if we scared any little ones, but we had a great day."

Response to the post was resoundingly positive, with many saying how much they enjoyed seeing the clowns.

“I saw them all sitting at the Anchor (Inn) pub when I drove by. Had to take a second look ... not often you see a couple tables full of clowns sitting on patio,” said one commenter.

Another responded: "I’m so glad I live in Armstrong! This is the absolute best. You’re definitely winning the fun mom award!"

"Fantastic idea! Initially freaked my son out, but he thought it was epic once he figured it out. Well done," said another.