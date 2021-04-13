Armstrong makes changes to waste system, with automated bin collection to start soon

Photo: Contributed

Changes are coming to waste collection in Armstrong.

Before the end of April, new garbage carts and food waste bins will be delivered to eligible residential addresses.

The food waste bins can contain a maximum of 40 pounds of food waste, while the garbage carts hold 240 litres.

Under the new system, collection will be completed bi-weekly by an automated collection truck.

The system requires a minimum of one metre of clearance around the cart so the mechanical arm can successfully clasp and lift it to dump materials into the truck's collection bay.

“Residents that have concerns regarding spacing are encouraged to contact our team. We understand that some situations require further investigation and we are happy to work with the community to ensure everyone’s garbage is collected effectively,” said Carson Dorward, SCV Waste Solutions owner-operator.

Armstrong’s goal is to not only reduce the amount of waste going to landfills, but also the amount of attractants accessible to wildlife. It predicts the majority of “attractive” waste will stored in the smaller food waste bin and collected weekly.

Tips to avoid attracting wildlife:

Set out your food waste bin each week even if it isn’t full.

Freezing food waste that may be particularly smelly will reduce the stench until it is picked up.

Keep your food waste bin securely fastened and stored somewhere not easily accessible to wildlife.

Use compostable bags to avoid messy bins and cleanup.

On collection day, place containers at the curb by 7 a.m. but not before 4 a.m.

For further information, go to the City of Armstrong website. For questions about the program or solid waste in general contact the City of Armstrong at 250-546-3023 or [email protected].

For specific concerns about pick up, contact SCV at 250-540-9300 or [email protected].