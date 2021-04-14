Downtown Vernon Association approves spending of $485,000 for 2021

Photo: Contributed

The Downtown Vernon Association has approved a budget of almost half a million dollars for 2021.

The DVA budget was presented to Vernon city council on Monday.

The budget covers the primary and secondary business improvement areas of Downtown Vernon and covers the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.

The complete budget totals $485,391.

Staffing accounts for $231,700 for the year, while the office budget is $87,250

The combined budget for advertising, promotion of downtown Vernon and special events is $74,266.

The DVA's parking awareness program is allotted $3875.

Parking improvements to the downtown will receive $88,300.