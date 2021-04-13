Vernon looks to implement its new Climate Action Plan

Photo: vernon.ca

As Vernon's new Climate Action Plan progresses over the years, the city is seeking to build a future that both takes action on climate change while adapting to its impacts.

Council endorsed the plan Monday.

“Endorsing the Climate Action Plan is an important step,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“The plan reflects both the scientific data and the values of our community, which were expressed during an extensive public consultation process. It sets the stage for Vernon to be a leader in taking action on climate change. These actions will make us stronger and more resilient as a community. The money we invest now will save on future costs for emergency response, oil and gas for heating, and getting around, and will reduce interruptions and stress in our community.”

The plan looks at how the community can adapt to extreme weather and how can greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced.

It suggests the effects of a warming climate are already apparent in Vernon, which has been challenged in recent years by climate-related events including flooding, landslides, and wildfires. Climate projections forecast lower snowpack, heat waves and droughts, along with rainier fall and spring conditions, and more frequent intense storms.

The actions in the plan are projected to achieve emission reductions of 202,250 tonnes of CO2.

The city is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, meeting a global target set out by the lntergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Strategic priorities include:

Completing a flood hazard mapping study and updating floodplain construction policies

Establishing fleet policy transitioning all vehicle/equipment purchases to low/zero-emission

A review of city waste management practices and pursuing community composting

During the public consultation phase, key feedback included the need for costing, metrics and a reporting infrastructure, more engagement with Indigenous communities, a call for additional action from some, while others were concerned that the plan goes too far.

Emailed responses received by the city included:

“Cut down on vehicle trips, introduce more commercial zones for each neighbourhood. More bike paths separated from vehicle traffic (are) essential for encouraging people to bike to work.”

“Consider aspects of life other than merely climate change and the environment. While those are critically important considerations, so are other issues, such as insufficient housing supply, economic development, issues of social justice.”

“Promote density in the downtown core to reduce the need to travel by vehicle. Do this by upgrading infrastructure and fire protection to make taller buildings feasible.”

The city will now begin the development of an implementation strategy, including a long-term communications and engagement plan. To view the plan, visit vernon.ca/climateaction.