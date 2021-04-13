Drugs seen in driver's lap as he was slumped behind the wheel on Westside Road

Photo: Contributed

Police were unable to locate a driver who took off after he was reported slumped over the wheel on Westside Road on Monday.

A resident of the area alerted RCMP to the suspicious vehicle in the area of Westshore Road, shortly after 8 a.m., says North Okanagan spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"While en route to the location, frontline officers received information from fire department personnel that the driver of the vehicle had woken up and driven away southbound at a high rate of speed prior to police arrival," says Terleski.

Witnesses at the scene provided police with a description and licence plate of the vehicle.

Drugs were seen on the man's lap and a lighter in his hand as he was slumped in the driver's seat, the reporting resident said. He also shared images with police and Castanet.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle despite extensive patrols.

Investigators have identified a registered owner and are continuing to investigate the incident.