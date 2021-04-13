Silver Star Road will be single-lane traffic Thursday for infrastructure work

Photo: City of Vernon

Heads up, Silver Star commuters.

There will be single-lane, alternating traffic on the 6200 block of Silver Star Road starting Thursday morning.

The City of Vernon advises the lane closure will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the installation of a water service.

The work is expected to take one to two days, however, the timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorists through the area, and every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, the city says.

Some delays should be expected.