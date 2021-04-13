Vernon man arrested in Merritt after attempting to flee from police

Photo: File photo

A Vernon man is facing charges after attempting to flee from police.

On April 1, 37-year-old Colton Schatz of Vernon was charged with allegedly breaching his release order and obstructing police in connection to an incident in Merritt.

About 11:11 p.m. March 31, Merritt RCMP were called to a local motel where an individual was reportedly in breach of a release order imposed by the courts on March 11.

RCMP apprehended Schatz after a short foot pursuit, in an apparent escape attempt.

On April 7, Schatz’s bail was denied, and he is currently in custody expected to appear in Vernon court April 22, to deal with his charges from Merritt and others that stem from multiple incidents that occurred in Vernon.

According to court records, in February 2021, Schatz was charged with assault, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, uttering threats and breach of release.