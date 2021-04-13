Vernon council voted on a tax rate option that slightly increases

Photo: Jon Manchester

On Monday, at its regular meeting, Vernon council was presented with four different tax rate options.

Council voted in favor of Option 4, which maximizes utility class revenue and shifting 0.5 per cent revenue from business to residential.

Coun. Brian Quiring initially preferred Option 3 which maximizes utility class revenue and using 2020 business/residential ratio. This option is the closest to number four.

After some thought Coun. Quiring was in favour of number four.

“Option 4 is the right option, absolutely for this year, I'm totally in support of it,” says Coun. Quiring. “I’m happy with it. Normally I wouldn’t be because we keep nudging it up, but it's appropriate this year.”

Coun. Scott Anderson seconded Coun. Quiring, saying that given the circumstances brought on by COVID-19, this option is a “moderate improvement that is still going in the right direction.”