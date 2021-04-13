Solutions for parking at Paddlewheel Park brought to Vernon council

Photo: Maps

Vernon council took a look at strategies, Monday, to alleviate parking crowding at busy Paddlewheel Park.

Council asked staff to report back in the fall as to the progress on medium and long-term options for additional parking at or near the popular Okanagan Landing park.

Mayor Victor Cumming proposed an alternative.

“My motion is to bring this back to council with a review of the 7800 block of Okanagan Landing Road, with a look at widening the gravel shoulder, to add significantly to the parking,” said Cumming.

He added there is already a significant shoulder that should be used for more parking, and it would be a low-cost option.

Despite Cumming's motion, council voted in favour of the initial staff recommendation.

The medium-term plan allows parking on private properties. Administration is actively investigating opportunities for shared public parking on private properties in the area.

They plan on reporting back at a future council meeting with more details.

The long-term plan calls for future park improvements and development.

Administration will review all future Paddlewheel Park improvements for opportunities to improve parking management in the area.