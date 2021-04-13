171790
Vernon  

Solutions for parking at Paddlewheel Park brought to Vernon council

Overflow parking solutions

- | Story: 330755

Vernon council took a look at strategies, Monday, to alleviate parking crowding at busy Paddlewheel Park.

Council asked staff to report back in the fall as to the progress on medium and long-term options for additional parking at or near the popular Okanagan Landing park.

Mayor Victor Cumming proposed an alternative.

“My motion is to bring this back to council with a review of the 7800 block of Okanagan Landing Road, with a look at widening the gravel shoulder, to add significantly to the parking,” said Cumming.

He added there is already a significant shoulder that should be used for more parking, and it would be a low-cost option.

Despite Cumming's motion, council voted in favour of the initial staff recommendation.

The medium-term plan allows parking on private properties. Administration is actively investigating opportunities for shared public parking on private properties in the area.

They plan on reporting back at a future council meeting with more details.

The long-term plan calls for future park improvements and development.

Administration will review all future Paddlewheel Park improvements for opportunities to improve parking management in the area.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

171684