Solutions for overflow parking at Paddlewheel Park brought to council

Photo: Maps

At its regular meeting, on Monday, Vernon council took a look at strategies to investigate overflow parking options at Paddlewheel Park.

Council asked staff to report back in the fall as to the progress on the medium and long term options for additional parking at or near Paddlewheel Park.

Mayor Victor Cummings proposed an alternative motion.

“My motion is to bring this back to council with a review of the 7800 block Okanagan Landing Road with a look at widening the gravel shoulder, to add significantly to the parking,” said Mayor Cummings.

He added that there is already a significant shoulder that should be used for more parking and it's a low cost option.

Despite Cummings' alternative motion, council voted in favour of the initial recommendation.

The medium term plan allows parking on private properties. Administration is actively investigating opportunities for shared public parking on private properties in the area.

They plan on reporting back at a future council meeting with potential options.

The long term plan calls for future park improvements and development. Administration will review all future Paddlewheel Park improvements for opportunities to improve the parking management in the area.