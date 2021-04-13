Vernon city council all voted in favour to receive the "Labour Market Overview for Vernon"

Photo: vernon.ca

Vernon city council voted unanimously to receive the memorandum titled "Labour Market Overview for Vernon", submitted by the economic development planner.

In its regular meeting, Mayor Victor Cummings pointed out that the data, even though from 2016, shows that Vernon has a “very diversified economy.”

Mayor Cummings also confirmed that they will be getting data from 2021.

Data specific to Vernon is only available every five years through the Statistics Canada Census. ln 2016, Vernon had a labour force of 19,030.

The 2016 report also stated that there was a total of 57 per cent of labour force participation, 61 per cent of those being male and 53% female.