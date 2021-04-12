Vernon city council votes to endorse Climate Action Plan

Photo: vernon.ca

Vernon city council has voted to endorse the city's first Climate Action Plan.

The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate change and includes actions that not only help Vernon reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for the residents.

Council was also presented with a survey taken online that included 178 participants.

The survey received a favourable response with 83 per cent of respondents strongly or somewhat supporting the plan, 14.6 percent not supporting the plan, while 2.2 per cent of respondents were neutral.

It also indicated 78.9 per cent of respondents found the Climate Action Plan easy to understand, while only 5.9 per cent found it to be “not at all” understandable.

“I have to say, of all the years I've been on council, this has to be the most ambitious project that has been led by the members of the community,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “The amount of work that went into this is absolutely mind-boggling.”

Quiring is a member of the committee. He says that he’s received many letters from youth supporting the plan.

The City will now begin the development of an implementation strategy, including a long-term communications and engagement plan.