Classical music in the sunshine at Vernon Community Music School

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Symphony may not be touring as usual during the pandemic, but that didn't stop members from putting on a socially distanced outdoor show at the Vernon Community Music School.

The heritage East Hill music school was the site for the performance on Sunday, as classical music lovers gathered on the lawn while a violin duo played from the school's ornate front veranda.

"The school was a host partner to a violin duo from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Chamber Ensemble in a socially distanced performance," says the music school's Heather Perkull.



OSO concertmaster Rachel Kristenson and principal second violinist Martine denBok performed on the newly restored veranda for music school students and their parents.

"There was so much interest, we had four 20-minute concerts to comply with the public health order of the 10-person maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings, and be able to maintain appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols for the musicians, staff, students and their families," says Perkull.



"The sun was shining and people were so happy to hear live music for the first time in what feels like forever.

"We are grateful to be able to share the joy of music within our community, and provide a bit of comfort to those who need it – especially in a pandemic. We look forward to having more outdoor concerts at the Vernon Community Music School in the near future, as we all look for ways to connect in our community."