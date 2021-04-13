North Okanagan Cycling Society adds paid trail crew

Photo: NOCS

The North Okanagan Cycling Society is expanding its reach with the addition for the first time of a paid trail crew.

"In response to increased ridership and to the general trend in B.C. bike clubs, NOCS has moved forward with a paid trail crew," the society said in an email to Castanet.



"We plan to continue to deliver events and programs (within PHO orders) to support the physical and mental health of the community and to educate a new generation of mountain bikers on the importance of sustainable, environmentally responsible trail building practices."

The non-profit organization is seeking sustainable funding to keep up with the growth of the sport.

NOCS does not receive provincial, regional or municipal funding for any of its operating costs.



"We cannot impose fees on trail users, although we can and do encourage membership," the group says.



"The costs associated with running a bike club in addition to maintaining the multi-use trails for general public use are becoming increasingly difficult for volunteers to manage."



The goal of the new trail crew will be to improve maintenance and trail quality on a network of over 200 kilometres of trails in the region.



Corporate sponsors have stepped up to get the trail crew going.