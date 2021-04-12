Arrowleaf balsamroot blooms filling Okanagan hillsides with spring colour

Photo: Jon Manchester

A sure sign that spring has really arrived in the valley is the return of "Okanagan sunflowers."

Arrowleaf balsamroot blooms are filling south-facing slopes with a blaze of yellow, signalling the change of seasons.

And, it's going to be a fine week to get out on local trails and take in the natural display.

Temperatures are expected to reach to low 20s by the tail end of the week, with sunny skies all week long.

Daytime highs will climb daily from the low teens to 22 C by Friday.

The arrowleaf balsamroot, or balsamorhiza sagittata, is a native species of flowering plant in the sunflower branch of the aster family.

It is widespread across Western Canada and much of the western United States.

Its range extends from British Columbia and Alberta as far south as northern Arizona and the Mojave Desert of California, and as far east as the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The hardy plants are drought tolerant and have traditionally been used by First Nations as both a food and medicine. The entire plant can be eaten. But, be warned – it can have a bitter and pine-like taste.

If you're looking to get outdoors, the block of high pressure building over the region should result in war, dry weather about five to 10 degrees above seasonal norms, according to Environment Canada.