Vernon chamber's Mission Possible enters second week of shop-local promotion

Science fans will have no trouble knowing where to go for clues in Week 2 of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce's Mission Possible.

Chamber manager Dan Proulx puts on his best spy routine in the chamber's latest YouTube video, directing participants (or volunteer spies) in the shop-local campaign to a well-known local destination for science lovers.

You might want to check out its website for the latest coded clues.

The Mission Possible promotion, presented by Tourism Vernon, encourages residents to solve clues while supporting local businesses and non-profits.

It's a fun way to help out local businesses that may be struggling during the pandemic.

The event continues until May 2 and, of course, is a play on the famous Mission Impossible action spy films.

“Using your super spy skills to unravel a series of clues and tasks, you will scout and infiltrate local businesses,” said Proulx.

Complete the weekly tasks for the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize of a staycation for two at Sparkling Hill Resort, including a round of golf at The Rise and dinner at Marten Brew Pub.