Spring curbside yard waste pick-up back next week in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Get your spring yard cleanup going - the City of Vernon's spring curbside pick-up returns next week.

The clear bag pick-up runs April 19-23.

Waste Connections of Canada will provide collection of leaves and garden refuse to coincide with regular garbage collection days. You must use clear plastic bags.

Residents may put out an unlimited number of clear bags before 7 a.m. on their designated day.

Any clear bags weighing more than 50 pounds will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.

Coloured bags will be considered household garbage that is limited to the usual two bags or container quota.

Please do not place leaves in paper yard waste bags, as these can cause issues for pick-up.

Do not rake anything into the street, as this can block storm drains and cause operational issues for street sweepers.

Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon (250-549-6757) within 24 hours will not be picked up.

You can also take yard and garden waste to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, free of charge.