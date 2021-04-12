COVID-19 exposures listed at VSS, Clarence Fulton in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

More COVID-19 exposures have been reported at two Vernon high schools.

Interior Health's public exposures web page lists new exposures at Vernon Secondary School and Clarence Fulton Secondary School.

The dates of possible exposure at VSS have been expanded to include April 6 as well as the previously reported March 31 and April 1. It's not known if that is in relation to a new case.

Meanwhile, at Fulton, potential exposure dates also include March 31, April 1 and 6.

These follow notice last week of exposures at BX Elementary School on April 6 and 7 as well as March 29-31.

Interior Health undertakes contact tracing in all instances.

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Other recent school exposures in the Vernon area include: