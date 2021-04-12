Weekend crash in Vernon shears off power pole, police investigating

Photo: Kurtis Banks

Vernon RCMP are conducting an impaired driving investigation after a vehicle sheared off a hydro pole Saturday evening.

Photos from the scene show a compact SUV smashed through a fence and snapped off a hydro pole on the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue about 6:40 p.m.

RCMP, paramedics and firefighters responded to the incident and found the vehicle disabled, with the driver trapped inside.

"Investigators determined the vehicle had driven through several yards and struck a hydro pole before it became disabled, coming to rest against a fence, trapping the driver inside," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

An impaired driving investigation was initiated when officers determined the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was affected by alcohol, says Terleski.

The driver was taken by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.