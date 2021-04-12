Vernon School District appoints new superintendent

Photo: SD 22

Vernon's School District 22 will have a new superintendent at the end of the school year.

The board of education has appointed Dr. Christine Perkins to the position, effective Aug. 1.

Perkins is currently superintendent of the Kootenay Lake School District. She previously served as assistant superintendent in School District 58 (Nicola-Similkameen).

She holds a doctorate of educational leadership and policy from UBC and a masters in curriculum and instruction from Gonzaga University.

“I am honoured to be coming to work and learn on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Sylix people,” says Perkins.

“I am committed to improving literacy (all forms) and numeracy K-12, as well as increasing graduation rates for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students alike.”

The board noted its appreciation of outgoing Supt. Joe Rogers, who is retiring.