Photo: File photo

Looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine jab?

Vernon's SterlingRx Pharmacy has just received a shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We have just received a shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine," pharmacist Curtis Omelchuk said in an email to Castanet Monday morning. "We are only allotted 200 shots."

The pharmacy is taking bookings online at www.sterlingrx.ca.

It's located in the Sterling Centre building at 3210 25th Ave.