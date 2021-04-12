Armstrong man dies in Monashees snowmobile incident

Photo: Revelstoke Search and Rescue

Vernon RCMP confirm an Armstrong man died in a snowmobile accident on April 3.

About 3:30 p.m. that afternoon, police were advised by the Emergency Rescue Coordination Centre of an emergency beacon activation in the Lumby area, North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in an email on Monday.

"Revelstoke Search and Rescue was activated and responded to the location to assist with extricating an injured snowmobiler in the Tsuius Mountain area of the Monashees," says Terleski.

The 46-year old Armstrong man was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke, where he was pronounced deceased.

No criminality is suspected in the incident, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

No other details were released.