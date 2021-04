Photo: File photo

Residents of Lumby report a cougar sighting in the Whitevale Road area.

On Sunday, Jo-Ann Parr posted in the Around the Block Lumby Facebook group that a juvenile cougar had been spotted on Whitevale Road, near the the Bloom Road area, not far from homes.

The cougar may have been stalking a person on a bicycle, she warns.

The sighting was made Saturday night, about 7:30 p.m.