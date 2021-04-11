Police attend to a death on Vernon's Anderson Way Sunday morning

Photo: Victoria Femia

Police attended to what appeared to be a death on Vernon's Anderson Way Sunday morning .

RCMP officers and the BC Coroner Service were at the scene near Superstore before 10 a.m. Sunday, and a white tarp covered what appeared to be a body in a grassy area.

Officers on scene would not provide any details about the incident.

At about 10:30 a.m., the body was moved into a black van and taken from the area. Police have now cleared the scene.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for details on the situation and will update this story when more is known.