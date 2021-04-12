Jurassik Bark raised over $2,000 in empty bottles and donations

Photo: Jurassik Bark Rescue

A negative turned into a positive for Jurassik Bark Senior & Special Needs Dog Rescue Society.

The community stepped up and donated enough bottles to raise $2,270 for the North Okanagan dog rescue.

Last week, Castanet reported Jurassik Bark's inventory of bottles, intended for a bottle drive, had been stolen.

On April 6, Jurassik Bark posted a video to their Facebook page. The footage showed two individuals stealing bags of empties from their yard.

The organization held their successful bottle drive on Saturday, which included plenty of bottles and other donations from the community.

They thanked the community on their Facebook page, including a special thanks to the thieves.

“We are shocked and beyond grateful for the support that this incredible community has given to the rescue,” Jurassik Bark said in their post. “I guess we also need to thank those who initially stole our first batch of bottles, which led to more support than we could have ever imagined.”

Jurassik Bark said they no longer need to temporarily close their intake for new dogs because of the fundraiser's success.