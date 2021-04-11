More COVID-19 exposures at BX Elementary School

Photo: Contributed

More exposure to a case of COVID-19 has been reported at Vernon's BX Elementary School.

In a letter to parents on Saturday, principal Lance Johnson says a member of the school community has tested positive for the virus, and possible exposure dates were April 6 and 7.

This follows another confirmation from Interior Health of potential exposures at the school March 29-31 in which an entire class was asked to self-isolate until April 14.

It's not clear if the latest letter involves a new case or potential exposure to the previous one.

In the latest case, the letter indicates the infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

"We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required. We are following the protocol established for these circumstances," Johnson writes.

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

"If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

"The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

Other recent school exposures in the Vernon area include: