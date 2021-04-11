Vernon city council will get a snapshot of the labour force in Vernon and the regional district Monday

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city councillors will be getting a breakdown of the local labour market.

Staff will submit a report to civic leaders during their regular council meeting Monday that provides an overview of the labour market characteristics for Vernon, the Regional District of North Okanagan and British Columbia.

Data specific to Vernon is only available every five years through the Statistics Canada Census. In 2016, Vernon had a labour force of 19,030.

The report states Vernon has a diversified economy with over half of the workforce employed in retail trade (15%), health care and social assistance (14%), accommodation and food services (10%), construction (9%) and manufacturing (8%).

The number of business licenses in Vernon has remained steady in recent years. In 2019, the city issued 3,266 business licences.