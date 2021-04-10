City of Vernon Climate Action Plan will be before council Monday

Photo: File photo

The survey results are in and there is strong support for the City of Vernon Climate Action Plan.

According to a report city council will receive at their regular meeting Monday, the survey demonstrated a high level of support for the plan, with 83 per cent of respondents strongly or somewhat supporting the plan, 14.6 per cent not supporting the plan, while 2.2 per cent of respondents were neutral.

Some 178 people participated in the online survey.

Last month, Mayor Victor Cumming said, “knowing what the community thinks about the plan is critical when council considers endorsement of the plan."

The plan reflects community conversations, Climate Action Advisory Committee and expert input.

It sets targets that "reflect the urgency of climate action and includes steps that not only help Vernon reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents."

Staff is recommending council endorse the “Climate Action Plan, and direct administration to develop an implementation strategy for council's consideration, as presented in the report titled Climate Action Plan for Consideration," dated March 29.

