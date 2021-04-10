Competitors from Vernon's Sundance Taekwon Do will be competing in an online tournament next week

Photo: File photo

A global pandemic is not going to stop these martial artists from competing.

Sundance Taekwon Do of Vernon will have 24 competitors take part in an online tournament.

David White, operator and head coach of Sundance, said the students will compete in patterns competitions at the Taekwon Do National Championship E-Tournament.

Patterns are a sequence of predetermined moves specific to each belt level.

White will make a video of his students performing their specific patterns. The video then be posted online where experts from around the world will judge each competitor to decide who moves onto the next round until an overall winner is crowned.

“It's serving as our national championships,” said White. Vernon supposed to host the nationals this month, but the in-person event was cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

Sundance has the third-largest number of competitors on the event that has 327 entrants.

“It is kind of a cool thing,” said White. “There aren't very many ways people can do sports right now.”

The tournament will be done over the span of a week starting April 14.

Sundance will be hosting the national championships on April 2023.