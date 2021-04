Photo: Grant Brooker A truck went down a ravine near Fintry Saturday afternoon.

A truck pulling a boat went off the road near Fintry Saturday morning and became stuck down a ravine.

The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Fintry Delta Road, a steep winding road that connects Fintry to Westside Road.

It's unclear what caused the single-vehicle crash. North Westside Fire Rescue attended the scene, but it's not clear if anyone was injured.