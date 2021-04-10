Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth first visited Vernon in 1959

As tributes to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, continue to pour in, many are recalling his visit to the Okanagan.

Philip, along with Queen Elizabeth II, stopped in Vernon in 1959 as part of a tour of B.C.

And of course, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has records of the royal visit.

“The duo spent an hour in the city as part of their British Columbia tour, during which they were greeted by a 15,000-strong crowd waving Union Jacks," states a post on the museum's website."One important stop included the Vernon Military Camp where they watched a display by 700 cadets put on especially for the occasion."

From the Vernon News: “Queen Elizabeth, captivating, absolutely beautiful… her escort, Prince Philip, tall, strikingly handsome—two people who have carved a notch for eternity in the heart of Vernon. Together they captured a city.”

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault put together a video of the visit from old black and white film footage.

Records show the Duke of Edinburgh made numerous visits to B.C.

Phillip was in Kamloops in the spring of 1983 where he presented the Rocky Mountain Rangers with the unit's regimental colours.

The elaborate military event was watched by hundreds of people at the Kamloops KXA grounds.