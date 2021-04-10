Vernon-based outreach society raising money to replace stolen tools

Photo: Contributed

A group dedicated to helping those in need needs some help themselves

Clary Lausnes launched a GoFundMe campaign for the All Are Family Outreach Society after thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen.

A shipping container used to store donations of food, clothing and other essentials for those struggling across the Okanagan was broken into Thursday.

The tools belonged to Lausnes' husband and without them he cannot work to help support the society.

Lausnes has been operating the society since 2014, but they have been helping people for decades. The registered charity does receive donations, but Lausnes tries to set that money aside to purchase medication for people in need. She is also hoping to save enough to rent a facility.

They had been storing items at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Winfield, but issues arose with the new leadership, so the items were moved to a storage container in Coldstream.

And on Thurday, Lausnes discovered someone had broken into the container and stole $4,500 worth of tools, effectively putting her husband out of work.

“We actually spend $1,000 a month out of our own pocket on fuel delivering hampers,” Lausnes said Saturday, between deliveries in Kelowna and Armstrong. “That's how we support the outreach is through his job.”

The theft has had a big impact on the operation that is now based in their Vernon home.

“We started storing tools in the sea-can because there was no room for them in the house,” said Lausnes.

Lausnes admits to feeling somewhat discouraged by the latest theft.

Her husband is recovering from a series of accidents and two years ago someone stole their truck with $30,000 worth of tools in it. They had to purchase new tools which they are still paying off.

“You get to the point where you think 'Why do we do this?' What are we supposed to do now?” said Lausnes. “But I know there are a lot of good people out there. We have been helping people in the streets for 40 years.”

Lausnes said the society helps anyone in need.