Donna Kaufmann recognized for her hard work and volunteer hours with the Vernon RCMP

For her dedication and years of volunteering, Donna Kaufmann has been named the 2021 Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year.

Each year, with the support of the Silver Star Rotary, the award is presented to an individual who has gone above and beyond in giving back to the community, and to recognize them for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Kaufmann has been a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer since June 2016.

In the past four years, she has logged 1,781 volunteer hours in the duties of night patrol, Speed Watch Operations, Distracted Driving Operations, Vessel Check Operations, helping with the RCMP Youth Academy and supporting various community events such as Winter Carnival, United Way Drive-thru Breakfast, July 1 fireworks, Halloween Treat Trail and the Christmas Light Up.

Kaufmann is also ready to help with the unexpected as a member of the quick reaction team.

Supt. Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, presented Kauffman with the award.

“Donna’s enthusiasm and passion for volunteering inspires others within our organization,” said Baher. “She has made a lasting, positive impact on those around her and we want to express our sincere appreciation for her ongoing effort to make our community a safer, better place.

“Her energy and commitment to the City and the Vernon Detachment of the RCMP is without equal. Donna is a role model to other volunteers and a great emissary of the program with the Vernon detachment members.”

Mayor Victor Cumming said volunteers are the backbone of any community and “it’s the help of our RCMP volunteers that help make Vernon one of the best places to live, work, explore and play. The time, energy and dedication provided by individuals like Donna doesn’t go unnoticed. We are truly grateful for Donna’s leadership and commitment to giving back to our community while also helping others thrive in a volunteer capacity.”

A $500 donation was made by Silverstar Rotary President Teresa Durning Harker to Kauffman’s charity of choice, The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.

Sarah Isaac was on hand to receive the donation on behalf of the Boys and Girls Teen Junction which will be used to support positive programming for youth in our community. This donation reinforces the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers continued commitment to support the youth in our community.