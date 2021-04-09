Experienced cyclist hurt her elbow after crashing when startled by a large, off-leash dog

Photo: File photo Dogs must be kept in a leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Okanagan Rail Trail is a popular spot for hikers and their dogs.

But an incident last weekend has ORT officials reminding people their pooch must be kept on a leash.

“Last weekend, a large off-leash dog startled an experienced cyclist who fell, injuring her elbow. Dog control officers will be on the trail, so show off your great compliance with bylaws and respect for other trail users,” said a post on the ORT Facebook page.

And those not following the rules, may get hit in the wallet.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is increasing fines for off-leash dogs from $100 to $300 as of May 1.

The fine for a dog bite or dog attack that inflicts injury will jump from $200 to $500

Last year, a Lake Country woman required stitches after being attacked by a dog as she cycled along the Okanagan Rail Trail near Oyama.

The offending dog had to be put down.