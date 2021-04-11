Vernon Optometry employing system that integrates anti-fog technology into new lenses

Anyone who has to wear glasses and a mask knows the struggle is real.

But a Vernon optometrist has a solution to clear the fog and help people see clearly.

Vernon Optometry is one of the first facilities in Canada to have the ability to incorporate anti-fog technology into a pair of glasses.

Dr. Meghan Ashton said the Clear AF is incorporated into the actual lens, and is not a spray on or additive.

“It's an anti-fog coating that is actually applied when the lenses are being manufactured, so it is integrated right into the lens,” she said. “It's really amazing. It's a game changer especially for people like myself where taking the glasses off while I'm wearing a mask is just not an option.”

Dr. Tanner Udenberg said 95 per cent of the people they see complain about their glasses fogging up so when they heard about a way to help people see clearly they jumped on it.

Udenberg said the treatment is an eco-friendly coating without any of the potentially hazardous chemicals some sprays contain.

Udenberg said the process was developed in January for safety glasses, and after some testing, the local optometry shop began producing the fog-free lenses by March 1.

They are one of the first, if not the first, company in Canada to offer the lenses.

However, the coating must be applied when the lenses are being made.