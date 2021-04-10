Vintage Okanagan footage shows air tankers and aerial seeding from mid 1970s

Francois Arseneault looked to the heavens for this week's vintage footage.

The Vernon-based historian and videographer has dug up a pair of films from the mid-1970s.

The first film shows a small, single-engine plane guiding air tankers to a drop over a forest fire somewhere in Okanagan.

“It looks to be near Kelowna,” Arseneault said.

The grainy colour footage also shows Second World War bombers that have been converted to air tankers.

The second video shows what could be an aerial seeding program some where in the province, the question is, where in the province.

Arseneault is always looking to fill in the gaps and encourages anyone with information on the vintage footage to add their input in the comments section of his Youtube page.

While Arsenault has a very extensive collection of black and white footage, he is always looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]